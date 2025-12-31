April deadline set for critical flyover in South Hyderabad

A critical flyover that will connect Nalgonda crossroads, Saidabad and IS Sadan to Owaisi Junction is likely to be completed by April 2026 and ease traffic congestion in South Hyderabad, officials said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Comissioner, RV Karnan, on Tuesday, December 30, inspected and reviewed the progress work on the corridor, which is being developed as a conflict-free zone, a press release said.

The project comprises a 2,530-metre-long main flyover, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 620 crore under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC)/turnkey mode, a project delivery method where a single contractor handles everything.

Officials informed the Commissioner and officials of the engineering department who accompanied him that nearly 80 per cent of the work has been completed.

During the field-level inspection, Karnan instructed engineers and contractors to expedite the remaining work and ensure that the corridor is made operational by April. He directed the officials to obtain necessary traffic diversion permissions for the critical stretch between Saidabad and Dhobighat Junction to facilitate uninterrupted progress.

Emphasizing the importance of seamless connectivity, the GHMC Commissioner also instructed that land acquisition for the service roads be completed at the earliest, enabling smooth traffic flow once the corridor is opened to the public.

The corridor is expected to significantly benefit commuters in South Hyderabad by reducing travel time and easing pressure on existing arterial roads once it becomes functional.