Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is gearing up for IPL 2026 as a key player for the Gujarat Titans, is once again in the spotlight, this time for his personal life. The cricketer is being linked yet again with TV actress and Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma after a recent viral video sparked fresh speculation.

The video, shared by an Instagram page Filmygyan, shows both Siraj and Mahira at the same eatery in Mumbai. While they were not seen together in the same frame, Siraj was spotted interacting with fans outside the cafe, while Mahira was seen exiting the venue separately and heading towards her car. The clip was captioned “What’s cooking?”, adding fuel to the ongoing rumours.

This is not the first time the duo has made headlines.

Mahira Sharma, Siraj’s dating rumours

Dating rumours first surfaced in 2024 after Siraj liked one of Mahira’s Instagram posts, and the two began following each other on social media. These small interactions led to widespread speculation about a possible relationship, although both had later denied the claims.

In one of the earlier interaction, Mahira had clearly stated that she is not dating anyone and does not react to such rumours. Siraj, too, had addressed the speculation through an Instagram story, calling it “completely untrue and baseless,” though he later deleted the post.

Despite their clarifications, the latest viral video has once again brought their alleged link-up back into discussion. While there is still no confirmation from either side, the internet seems to be buzzing once again with curiosity around the duo.