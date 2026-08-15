Bengaluru engineer kills wife, dies by suicide after dispute

Bengaluru: A four-year-old marriage ended in tragedy in Bengaluru on Friday, August 14, after a civil engineer allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute before dying by suicide.

The deceased have been identified as Sumanth Jain, 32, and Padmavathi, 29. Sumanth was working as a civil engineer, while Padmavathi was employed as an engineer with a reputed company in Whitefield.

The incident occurred at Rajeshwari Nagar in Hegganahalli, where the couple had been living after shifting to the area around four months ago. According to preliminary information, the couple had a heated argument at their residence over a family dispute. The argument allegedly escalated, following which Sumanth attacked Padmavathi and killed her before taking his own life.

Sumanth, a native of Elaniru village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, had fallen in love with Padmavathi, who hailed from Hubballi, and the two had subsequently married.

A voice message allegedly sent by Sumanth to his mother shortly before his death has emerged as a key part of the investigation.

In the message, Sumanth reportedly said that he was going to die following a dispute with his wife over the ownership of the house. He allegedly told his mother to take his provident fund (PF) money and the belongings in the house after his death.

Police are examining the voice message to establish the circumstances that led to the deaths and determine whether the dispute over the house was the immediate trigger for the incident.

Rajagopal Nagar police visited the residence and conducted an inspection after the incident came to light. A UDR case has been registered in connection with the deaths, and further investigation is under way.

Police are also expected to examine the couple’s recent communications, financial and family circumstances and other evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

The incident has shocked residents of the Rajeshwari Nagar area, particularly as the couple had reportedly married after being in a relationship and had been living together for four years. The investigation is continuing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the death of Padmavathi and Sumanth’s subsequent suicide.