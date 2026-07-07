Bengaluru engineer’s story wins hearts online

Bengaluru: A touching story of sacrifice, perseverance and success shared by a software engineer working at Microsoft has gone viral on social media, with thousands of users praising his parents for standing by him during difficult times.

Manu Agrawal, a Bengaluru-based engineer employed with Microsoft‘s Seattle office, shared a detailed post on LinkedIn recalling how his family struggled to pay his college fees. He said there was a time when arranging ₹15,000 for a semester fee seemed impossible, forcing his parents to sell his mother’s gold bangles.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/manuagrawal2_bca-microsoft-microsoftusa-activity-7478290399908876288-uViO?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAAAUvYrwBNhb68CtUQ93GZY2B2JZGrjXgRqo

In the post, Agrawal wrote that he still remembers the day his mother silently handed over her bangles without hesitation. “She did not cry. She simply looked at me and gave away her jewellery so I could continue my education,” he wrote, adding that he could not sleep that night because the incident left a deep impact on him.

Agrawal said life changed dramatically after he completed engineering and secured a job at Microsoft’s headquarters in Seattle. According to his post, he now earns an annual salary of around ₹1.9 crore.

“The day I got the job, I called my mother and told her to buy as much jewellery as she wanted. She replied, ‘I have already received everything back,’” he wrote.

The engineer said that while money can repay many debts, a child’s debt to parents can never truly be repaid. He described his parents’ support as the foundation of his success and credited their sacrifices for helping him build a career he once thought impossible.

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The post has received widespread attention online, with many users calling it one of the most inspiring stories they had read recently. Several commenters wrote that parents often make silent sacrifices that children only fully understand years later.

One user commented, “No amount of success can equal a mother’s sacrifice.” Another wrote, “Your story reminds us that behind every successful person, there is usually a family that believed in them when nobody else did.”

Many others praised Agrawal for publicly acknowledging his parents’ struggles and for using his success to honour their contribution rather than taking sole credit for his achievements.

The viral post has become a reminder that financial hardship does not necessarily define a person’s future, and that determination, education and family support can transform lives in unexpected ways.