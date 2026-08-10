Bengaluru: GBA sets Aug 15 deadline to clear vacant sites

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched a citywide drive to ensure vacant sites are kept clean and free from garbage, debris and vegetation. Owners of vacant properties have been given time until August 15 to complete the cleaning themselves.

The campaign, being conducted ahead of Independence Day under the theme ‘Freedom from Garbage’, follows complaints and inspections revealing that several vacant plots have turned into dumping grounds. In many locations, unchecked growth of weeds and accumulated waste have also created unhygienic conditions.

The GBA has reminded property owners that maintaining their vacant sites in a clean and sanitary condition is mandatory under the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws. Waste cleared from the properties must be transported to designated disposal locations.

If owners fail to clean their properties by August 15, GBA teams will remove the waste and clear the sites. However, the owners will be required to pay the cleaning and transportation expenses fixed by the authority according to the size and condition of the property.

What are the costs?

For a standard 20×30-foot site, cleaning costs Rs 6,700 if there is no compound wall, and Rs 7,700 if there is one. Transportation of waste and debris is charged separately at Rs 19,200.

For a 30×40-foot site, cleaning charges are Rs 13,400 and Rs 14,400 respectively, while transportation costs Rs 38,400.

For a 40×60-foot site, the cleaning charge ranges from Rs 26,800 to Rs 27,800, with transportation costing Rs 76,800. For a 50×80-foot site, cleaning charges are Rs 46,700 and Rs 47,700, while transportation costs Rs 1.28 lakh.

The GBA has advised vacant-site owners to act before the deadline and avoid civic intervention and additional expenses.