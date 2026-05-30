Bengaluru: HOPCOMS launches doorstep mango delivery service from today.

Bengaluru: Mango lovers in Bengaluru can now enjoy fresh, naturally ripened mangoes delivered directly to their homes. The Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms), in collaboration with the Department of Posts, has launched a new doorstep delivery service for mangoes under the “Raithara Anche” initiative from May 30.

The service aims to make premium-quality mangoes easily accessible to consumers while creating a direct marketing platform for farmers. Customers can place orders online, make digital payments and receive their mangoes within 24 hours through India Post’s delivery network.

Annual Mango Mela

Hopcoms is currently conducting its annual Mango Mela and offering more than 11 varieties of naturally ripened mangoes through its online platform. Popular varieties available include Alphonso, Baneshan, Dasheri, Imam Pasand, Kesar, Mallika, Malgova, Rasapuri, Sendhoora and Totapuri.

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Consumers can purchase mangoes in 3-kg and 5-kg boxes. The cooperative has made it mandatory to order a minimum of 3 kg.

Customers can register and place orders through Hopcoms’ official website. After selecting the preferred variety and quantity, buyers can complete payment online and expect delivery within a day.

The initiative is expected to benefit both farmers and consumers by reducing intermediaries and ensuring the supply of fresh fruit directly from growers to households.

The prices for 3-kg mango boxes, including postal charges, have been fixed as follows:

Alphonso – Rs 396

Baneshan – Rs 336

Dasheri – Rs 378

Imam Pasand – Rs 765

Kesar – Rs 564

Mallika – Rs 330

Malgova – Rs 651

Rasapuri – Rs 321

Sendhoora – Rs 222

Totapuri – Rs 177

Separate pricing has been announced for 5-kg boxes.

The ‘Raithara Anche’ project

The “Raithara Anche” project was formally launched at the Postal Department auditorium on Raj Bhavan Road by Chief Postmaster General K Prakash. Initially, the service will focus on mango deliveries, but officials have indicated plans to expand the initiative to include fresh vegetables and other agricultural produce in the coming months.

Hopcoms Marketing Manager Vinayak said the collaboration with India Post would help ensure faster delivery of fresh farm produce while providing better market access for farmers across Karnataka.