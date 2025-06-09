Bengaluru man beheads wife over extra marital affair

In a gruesome incident, a man surrendered before the Surya city police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru, holding his 26-year-old wife’s severed head.

Police officials were shocked after Shankar placed his wife, Manasa’s head, on the footsteps along with the murder weapon, a machete, at around midnight on June 7.

An apathetic Shankar informed the police that he had murdered his wife after he allegedly discovered her extramarital affair.

According to his statement, Shankar is a private firm worker and Manasa worked at a factory in the Bommanhalli industrial area. The couple had a love marriage and have a four-year-old daughter.

While working in the factory, Manasa befriended a man named Mugilan, and their friendship soon developed into a relationship.

On June 4, Shankar caught Manasa red-handed with Muligan, leading to a heated argument. Manasa left the house and was staying at her mother’s place.

On the night of the murder, Manasa returned to Shankar in hopes of reconciliation. Shankar was in an inebriated condition, which led to another argument between the couple.

In a fit of rage, Shankar attacked Manasa’s neck with a machete multiple times, severing her head in the process.

When the police arrived at the crime scene, they found a headless body of Manasa lying in a pool of blood.

Shankar was arrested and sent to judicial custody.