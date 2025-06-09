Teen’s body found in suitcase; one minor amongst 7 held in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru city police on Saturday, June 7, arrested seven persons and detained a minor from Bihar in connection with the murder of a teenage girl whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near railway tracks in Chandapura on May 21.

The suitcase, discovered by passersby near the Anekal area, initially raised fears of containing explosives. However, upon opening it, police found the body of a strangled girl. Investigations revealed that the murder had taken place the previous night.

Police said the victim was the second daughter of a daily wage labourer from Bihar, who has two wives and seven daughters.

The girl had arrived in Bengaluru on May 18 after being allegedly lured by the prime accused, 42-year-old Ashiq Kumar, a factory worker from Kacharakanahalli.

According to police, Ashiq strangled the girl at his relative’s residence, Mukesh Kumar, another accused, in Bommanahalli on May 20. “He was under the influence of alcohol during an argument with the girl. In a fit of rage, he strangled her,” an officer said.

Following the killing, the group placed the body in a blue suitcase, transported it in Mukesh’s car, and abandoned it near the Chandapura railway bridge, around 4 km away.

Mukesh Kumar, his wife Indu Devi, Raja Rao Kumar, Kalu Kumar, and Pintu Kumar reside in Bommasandra. The minor has been sent to a juvenile home, while the rest have been remanded to six-day police custody.

The accused fled to Rahulnagar in Bihar after media reports surfaced. However, police tracked them down using surveillance footage and vehicle registration details of Mukesh’s car.

(With PTI inputs)