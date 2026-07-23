Bengaluru man held for making ‘offensive’ video about PM Modi

The BJP's Sarvagnanagar unit noticed the video and filed a complaint with the Banaswadi Police Station, claiming that the material was derogatory and aimed to disrespect the Prime Minister.

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Youth held for allegedly offensive video targeting PM Modi
Youth held for allegedly offensive video targeting PM Modi

Bengaluru: A young man has been arrested by Banaswadi Police for reportedly sharing a video on social media with offensive comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A case has been filed, and the suspect is being interrogated.

The individual charged has been recognized as Hudson, a Bengaluru resident. As per law enforcement, he reportedly employed inappropriate and offensive language towards the Prime Minister in a video that subsequently spread extensively on social media.

The BJP‘s Sarvagnanagar unit noticed the video and filed a complaint with the Banaswadi Police Station, claiming that the material was derogatory and aimed to disrespect the Prime Minister.

Subhan Bakery

According to the complaint, police filed an FIR against Hudson under applicable legal provisions.

Detectives later located the suspect and apprehended him for interrogation.

Authorities stated that the conditions surrounding the filming and uploading of the video are under investigation. Authorities are additionally looking into the social media profiles linked to the suspect as part of the investigation.

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Additional inquiry is in progress.

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