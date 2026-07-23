Cylinder explosion injures over 10 workers at PG in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: More than 10 migrant workers suffered serious burn injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Bommasandra on the outskirts of Bengaluru early on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a PG building owned by Nagaraj Reddy in Anekal taluk. According to preliminary information, the property had reportedly been leased to another operator. Police said the explosion took place around 6 a.m., when the workers had woken up and were preparing for the day. The cylinder is believed to have exploded inside the kitchen, triggering panic among the occupants. The force of the blast caused the workers to rush out of the building to save themselves.

The PG housed more than 10 labourers who had come to Bengaluru from various northern states for employment. All the injured are migrant workers and sustained severe burn injuries in the explosion.

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The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The exact condition of the victims is yet to be officially disclosed. On receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The explosion also caused damage to parts of the building, officials said.

Police from the Hebbagodi Police Station visited the scene, conducted a preliminary inspection and began an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. Authorities are examining whether the blast was caused by an LPG leak or any other technical fault. Further investigation is underway.