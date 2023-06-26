Bengaluru man stabs wife over suspicion of affair

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 26th June 2023 2:26 pm IST
Bengaluru: A man in Bengaluru stabbed his wife on her private parts and abdomen after he suspected her of having an affair, police said on Monday.

The incident took place place on Sunday night in Bazaar Street and the police have also arrested the accused person, Dayananda — a history sheeter. 

Dayananda and the victim Priyanka have two children out of wedlock.

According to the police, he was released three days ago from the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail where he was lodged for an offence.

Earlier, the accused was arrested on charges of murder and the Ashoknagar police in Bengaluru had opened a rowdy sheet against him.

The police said that on Sunday night when he returned home in an an inebriated state, Dayananda started arguing with his wife, accusing her of having an affair.

In a fit of rage, he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his wife in front of their children.

As she started screaming, he fled the spot in panic.

Neighbours came to her help and also called the police.

Priyanka was immediately rushed to the hospital and doctors have said that she was out of danger is currently being treated as an inpatient. 

