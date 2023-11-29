Bengaluru: Manhole cleaning robots displayed at Municipalika 2023

Bengaluru: The ‘manhole cleaning robot’ exhibited at the Municipalika International Conference 2023 attracted thousands of visitors in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The two-day conference was organised in a bid to explore solutions for the development of safe, smart, and sustainable cities, the conference, has brought together experts from various domains to engage in discussions, share ideas, and exchange information pertaining to urban development.

Drawing over five thousand industry visitors from across the country, the event features more than 200 demonstrations.

Organized by the Urban Development Department, Directorate of Urban Administration, Housing Department, and its subordinate departments, along with government-run organizations and public sector enterprises, the conference provides a platform for showcasing innovative solutions and best practices in urban development.

Notable participants include the Swachh Ganga and River Cities National Mission Unions, offering insights into their initiatives.

The demonstrations cover a range of topics, including the implementation status of the Swachh Bharat Yojana units, solid waste management, clean surveys, sustainable solid waste management, capacity building, sustainable sanitation, used water management, and green and dry waste segregation.

With 7,167 wards across the state involved in the Swachh Bharat Yojana, municipalities like Mysore, Tumkur, and Hubli-Dharwad have earned the distinction of being Garbet Free Cities. Efforts are underway to raise public awareness about waste management, with mission shop staff actively engaging with the public and local organizations.

One notable demonstration at the conference addresses a critical issue in the country—safety in sewage and manhole cleaning. The Bandicoot Robot, developed by a Kerala-based company, serves as a revolutionary solution to prevent fatalities and accidents among civil workers involved in sewage and manhole cleaning. Available in both electric (EV) and petrol-based models at an affordable cost of Rs 5 lakh, these robots offer municipalities and local bodies a safer alternative for sewerage cleaning.

In line with the commitment to cleanliness and hygiene, the government has allocated approximately Rs 2,000 crores for garbage disposal and hygiene protection within the purview of local bodies.

This allocation, endorsed by the cabinet, aligns with the strict directive from the National Green Tribunal, compelling all local bodies, including Bangalore, to adopt scientific garbage disposal practices. In a collaborative effort, local bodies have joined hands with schools to plant roadside trees, further contributing to environmental sustainability.

Deputy chief minister DK Sivakumar emphasized the significance of such initiatives in promoting the overall well-being of urban areas.

The ‘Municipalika-2023’ conference serves as a catalyst for advancing urban development goals, fostering collaboration, and showcasing innovations that have the potential to shape the future of smart and sustainable cities in India. The event not only highlights ongoing efforts but also provides a platform for stakeholders to collaborate, exchange ideas, and collectively work towards building resilient and vibrant urban ecosystems.