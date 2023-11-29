Caught on camera: BRS leaders booked for ‘buying votes’ in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: A day before the polls, police on Wednesday, November 29, booked BRS leaders — MPTC member P Ramakrishna Reddy and former sarpanch Hemalatha Reddy — for distributing money among the voters.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the accused making voters ‘swear on God’ that they will vote for BRS while handing out money. The incident took place at Cheelapur village of Pudur mandal in Vikarabad district.



The video shows Ramakrishna keeping currency notes of Rs 500 in front of pictures of deities and seeking promise from women that they will vote for BRS candidate. The accused is seen handing out money among voters and asking them to take an oath that they will ‘vote for car’ (BRS symbol) in the Assembly polls.

Police have filed a case against a man for allegedly distributing money among voters at Cheelapur village in Pudur mandal of #Vikarabad district.



Following a complaint by Congress workers, Chengumol police filed a case against Ramakrishna and Hemalatha under various sections of IPC and the RP Act. The police and local election authorities also conducted a search at the spot where the cash was being distributed among the voters. Further investigations are underway.

The Election Commission has also sought a report on the incident from the authorities. Telangana is going to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.