Bengaluru-Mumbai IndiGo aircraft suffers bird-hit

Mumbai: A Bengaluru-Mumbai IndiGo aircraft suffered a bird hit on Friday, June 5, when it was taxiing on the runway, forcing the pilot to return to the bay, sources said.

After necessary checks, which included inspection of both engines, the Airbus A321Neo aircraft was declared safe and started its journey after over an hour, they said.

The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

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The aircraft had picked up speed and was preparing for takeoff when the bird-hit happened, a passenger, who was on board the aircraft, said.

“It took more than one hour for the plane to fly again after checking of engines, among others,” the passenger said.

Comments from IndiGo on the incident were awaited.

IndiGo flight 6E-6283 was scheduled for departure from Bengaluru for Mumbai at 7.04 pm, as per flight tracking website, flightradar.com.

The aircraft finally left for its destination at 8.46 pm, the sources added.