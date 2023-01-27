Bengaluru: Nearly 80 percent students demand eggs in mid-day meal, finds opinion poll

Bengaluru: More than 38.37 lakh students of primary and high school students chose eggs as their protein source in their mid-day meal amid the “Satvik” food controversy, as per the data given by the education department.

After the circular released by the Commissioner of Education Department of Karnataka, opinion was sought from the students on whether they want egg, peanut bar or banana as the protein source in their mid-day meals.

The opinion was taken from the students in the different zones, where almost 80 per cent of students demanded eggs in their meals.

Around 38.37 lakh students are studying in Classes 1 to 8 in Karnataka, among whom almost 80 per cent of students demanded eggs. Other 2.27 lakh students asked the government to provide peanut bars and Bananas, according to the survey of Education Department.

Students mainly in the Belagavi division followed by Bengaluru and Kalburgi along with the Mysore division chose eggs for their meals to fulfil their nutrition demands especially when there is a discussion about “Satvik” food in schools.