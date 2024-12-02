Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka to receive rainfall for next two days

Bengaluru: Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will continue to receive rainfall for the next two days owing to the impact of Cyclone Fengal that has now weakened, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Bengaluru has been receiving rain since Sunday evening and as per IMD officials, Coastal Karanataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall today, while light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Rainfall is likely to decrease from Wednesday onwards in these regions, the officials said.

In a statement, the IMD said that the Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “FENGAL”) over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a well marked low pressure area at 5.30 am as of today, over North Interior Tamil Nadu.

The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala Karnataka coasts around December 3.

A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and districts like Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara for Monday, said C S Patil, India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru director.

The widespread rainfall in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka from Sunday is due to the impact of Fengal, he said.

An orange alert has been issued for districts like Udupi, Chikmagaluru, Chikkabalbura which are expected to receive very heavy to heavy rainfall, according to IMD officials.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

According to IMD statement, On December 2, scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur over Kodagu district while scattered heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Mysuru districts.

Scattered heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Hassan, Mandya and Ramanagara districts while moderate rains are very likely to occur at most places over Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga and Kolar districts.

Additionally, the IMD has forecast that light rains are very likely to occur at a few places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka.

For December 2 and 3, the IMD forecast squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph as likely to prevail along South Karnataka Coast and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the above sea areas during the mentioned period.

Meanwhile, in view of incessant rains due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, the Deputy Commissioners of Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru have declared a holiday for schools and colleges in these districts on December 2 as a precautionary measure.

For December 3, the IMD officials have forecast isolated heavy rain over Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar districts.

“Moderate rains are very likely to occur at many places over Tumkur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts while light to moderate rains are very likely to occur at many places over Uttara Kannada district and the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka,” the IMD stated.