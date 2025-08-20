Bengaluru PG student dies of suspected drug overdose

A 27-year-old postgraduate student from Karnataka’s Belgavi Institute of Medical Sciences reportedly died by suicide by an overdose of medication. She was suffering from depression.

Dr Priya Karthik, from Bengaluru, was pursuing postgraduation in psychiatry at the institute. On August 18, she completed her hospital duty at 6:30 pm and was declared dead around 8 pm.

At around 8 pm, her hostelmates found her lying in bed, severely ill. Subsequently, she was shifted to an emergency department where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Priya was undergoing treatment for depression. She had allegedly attempted suicide before this incident and had a history of injuring herself with sharp objects.

“Clear information will be available after the post-mortem and police investigation,” BIMS director Ashok Shetty said.