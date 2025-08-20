Bengaluru PG student dies of suspected drug overdose

The student was undergoing treatment for depression. She had allegedly attempted suicide prior.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th August 2025 5:28 pm IST
PG student in Bengaluru
Dr Priya Karthik

A 27-year-old postgraduate student from Karnataka’s Belgavi Institute of Medical Sciences reportedly died by suicide by an overdose of medication. She was suffering from depression. 

Dr Priya Karthik, from Bengaluru, was pursuing postgraduation in psychiatry at the institute. On August 18, she completed her hospital duty at 6:30 pm and was declared dead around 8 pm.

At around 8 pm, her hostelmates found her lying in bed, severely ill. Subsequently, she was shifted to an emergency department where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. 

MS Teachers

Priya was undergoing treatment for depression. She had allegedly attempted suicide before this incident and had a history of injuring herself with sharp objects.

“Clear information will be available after the post-mortem and police investigation,” BIMS director Ashok Shetty said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 20th August 2025 5:28 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button