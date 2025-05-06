Telangana PG medico dies by suicide at AIIMS Raipur

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Telangana doctor pursuing his post-graduate studies in medicine (forensic science) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, died by suicide, allegedly due to suffering from heavy work pressure and insomnia.

Dr A Ravi Kumar, a native of Hyderabad, ended his life on Saturday at his apartment in Kabirnagar in Raipur city. However, his body was discovered only after his friend went to meet him on Monday and found the door locked from the inside.

The deceased left a suicide note, in which he stated that he was resorting to the extreme measure due to the mounting work pressure and insomnia.

According to local reports, the police believe that Dr Ravi Kumar had joined the post-graduate program in forensic science in 2023, after graduating in MBBS from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad.

He had returned to the campus from home just a month ago after his vacation ended.

According to the police, Ravi Kumar sought forgiveness for his act in his note.

The family reportedly told the media that he was working continuously for 36 hours at a stretch, and was also experiencing sleeplessness, for which he was taking medication.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) on the incident and handed over the doctor’s mortal remains to his family members after a post-mortem.

Responding to the incident, the public relations officer, AIIMS, Raipur, reportedly stated that the management had not reviewed the suicide note, and that the case was being investigated by the police.

Investigating the case based on the suicide note, the police have been questioning the deceased’s classmates and professors.

However, this is not an isolated incident of suicide at the AIIMS Raipur campus. In May 2024, Ranjit Bhoyar, a PG intern from Bhubaneshwar in Odisha, who was allegedly depressed over the delay in completion of his internship, ended his life at the hostel on the campus. He overdosed on medicines.

There was no suicide note found in that case. However, reports stated that he was taking medication for depression after he couldn’t clear his internship examination, which had been delayed by a year.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, the suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000)