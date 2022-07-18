Bengaluru: Private school receives hoax bomb threat

Bengaluru: The city police were on their toes on Monday after a private school here received a bomb threat through an e-mail, which turned out to be a hoax.

As the school opened today, the management noticed the e-mail from an unknown person, claiming that a bomb has been planted in the school.

Soon the police were alerted following which they reached the spot with bomb disposal and dog squad.

Also Read Bhopal: Multiple schools receive hoax bomb threat emails

The school was quickly evacuated, and the police thoroughly searched the premises and declared the threat a hoax.

As news about the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parents rushed to the school to enquire about the safety of their children.

The school management told parents to avoid panic as the pupils and faculty have been shifted to another unit of their school.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the police were on their job and will trace the whereabouts of the person who sent the mail to the school.