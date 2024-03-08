Bengaluru: Puja, national anthem to mark reopening of Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru: After a week of closure following the bomb blast incident, Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield reopened today, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri.

Rameswaram Cafe owner, Raghavendra said that business will resume at 6:30 am on Saturday, following traditional morning prayers (puja ceremonies) and the playing of the National Anthem.

The cafe was adorned with festive decorations and buzzed with activity as staff members prepared for the reopening.

Special pooja rituals were conducted in the morning, with police overseeing security arrangements throughout the day. Service to customers is slated to resume from tomorrow, ensuring a seamless transition back to business.

In light of the recent bomb blast, the cafe owner has taken proactive steps to enhance security. Two metal detector systems have been installed at the entrance, with each customer undergoing screening using handheld detectors before entry is permitted.

“We’re taking additional security measures at the cafe in light of recent events,” Raghavendra explained. He noted the police department’s recommendations and confirmed the installation of two metal detectors.

The cafe owner further elaborated on their commitment to customer safety. “We’ve implemented similar security protocols across all our cafes,” he said.

This includes designating two staff members specifically to monitor customer activity, including belongings and behaviour. Raghavendra expressed his trust in the authorities’ ongoing investigation. “We’re confident that the perpetrators will be apprehended soon,” he concluded.

The bomb explosion occurred at Rameswaram Cafe in Whitefield on March 1, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies. The case has since been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), with authorities intensifying efforts to apprehend the suspected terrorist responsible for the attack.