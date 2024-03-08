Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: 3 more suspects with ISIS ties held

Bengaluru: Following the interrogation of suspected terrorist Minaj alias Suleman in connection with the Rameswaram bomb blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, March 8, took three additional suspects into its custody on court orders.

The individuals taken into custody are identified as Syed Sameer, 19, from Bellary, Anas Iqbal Sheikh, 23, from Mumbai, and Shayan Rahman alias Hussain, 26, from Delhi. NIA sources reveal that along with Minaj, the investigation into these three individuals has been accelerated.

These suspects, believed to have ties with ISIS, were allegedly planning terrorist activities within the country.

On December 18, 2023, following intelligence gathering, NIA conducted raids at 19 locations across the nation, resulting in the arrest of Minaj and others. Since then, they have been held at Bengaluru’s Parappa Agrahara Central Jail.

Now, Minaj, Syed Sameer, Anas Iqbal, and Shayan Rahman, previously incarcerated, have been taken into NIA custody. Authorities have transported them to Bellary to intensify the investigation. Sources indicate the possibility of further arrests in the ongoing probe.