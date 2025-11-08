Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman on ride

Bengaluru: A Rapido bike driver in Bengaluru was charged with sexual harassment after a woman recorded him allegedly trying to grab her legs during the ride on November 6.

The woman posted the incident on her Instagram, where she wrote, “I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding.”

According to her post, the incident happened suddenly, and she froze, unable to process it.

“When he did it again, I told him, ‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo (Bhaiya, what are you doing? Please stop),’ but he didn’t stop,” she recounted the unfortunate incident.

The woman explained she was unable to ask the rider to stop because she was unfamiliar with the area and did not know their destination.

After the ride was completed, a man noticed her and confronted the driver.

“When I told the person, he confronted the Rapido captain. The rider apologised and said he wouldn’t do it again – but as he left, he pointed his finger at me in a way that made me feel even more unsafe,” she wrote in her post.

“I’m sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this – not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere,” she said, adding that this was not her first time facing a safety issue.

After the incident caught the attention of the Bengaluru city police, she shared more clips as evidence.

Although the Rapido company has not issued an official statement in response, its recent updates regarding the case indicate their involvement in the complaint process.

“The Rapido team and even the police team have been helping me. I have finally been proven right because they checked the footage,” she wrote in a post on Saturday.