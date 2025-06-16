Bengaluru: Rapido driver slaps woman after she complains of rash driving

Bengaluru: A Rapido bike driver was caught on camera for allegedly slapping a woman passenger following an argument between them over rash driving, police said on Monday, June 16.

The incident occurred on June 14 when the woman, who works at a jewellery shop in Jayanagar, was en route to her workplace.

Owing to the Rapido driver’s alleged rash driving, she got off mid-ride and confronted him, leading to a heated argument between them. The woman reportedly also refused to pay the fare and return the helmet.

Suddenly, the Rapido driver slapped the woman. The impact of the assault was such that she fell to the ground. No one came to help her. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Rapido driver, Suhas, defended his action, claiming that the woman started the assault by hitting him with a tiffin box. “She grabbed me by the collar and started abusing me. I told her she doesn’t have the right to get physical, she then hit me twice with a tiffin box, that’s when I hit her back. I told her people were watching. But she kept raising her voice,” Suhas was quoted by NDTV.

According to the police, both the woman and the Rapido driver were brought to the Jayanagar police station. The woman claimed that the rider was driving and jumped signals.

Despite persuading the woman, she refused to give a complaint. However, police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in the matter. A notice has also been sent to her to give a complaint, so that an FIR can be registered and further investigation can be carried out, police said.

“The woman has not given any complaint in this regard. So, we have filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) in this matter. The rider has been questioned in this regard, and legal action will be taken as per law,” said Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

When contacted, Rapido preferred not to comment on the matter, citing it as a police case.

(With PTI inputs)