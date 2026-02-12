Ramzan has always been a vibrant and unforgettable affair in Hyderabad, transforming the city’s nights into a bustling tapestry of culinary delights, festive shopping, and communal spirit. For years, residents and visitors alike have flocked to the city’s iconic bazaars and eateries to soak in the unique atmosphere that only Ramzan in Hyderabad can offer.

If you have ever dreamt of experiencing those electrifying vibes but live in Bengaluru, worry not. The festive spirit of Hyderabad is making its way to your city, promising an experience that will bridge the miles.

Hyderabad’s coveted Daawat-e-Ramzaan is coming to Bengaluru in Ramzan 2026.

Daawat-e-Ramzaan in Bengaluru

For years, Anam Mirza’s Daawat-e-Ramzaan has been one of the highlights of Hyderabad’s festive calendar. Traditionally held at King’s Palace, the expo blends fashion, food and festivity into a single, high-energy celebration. Known for its carefully curated designer stalls, the exhibition showcases Pakistani suits, statement ethnic wear, handcrafted jewellery and festive essentials.

The food court is equally iconic, serving Ramzan favourites like haleem, kebabs and Irani chai. Beyond shopping, the event has built a reputation for its immersive aesthetic — infinity light rooms, floral installations and family-friendly entertainment zones that turn it into an experience rather than just an exhibition.

Adding star power to the expansion, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has also been announced as the brand ambassador, signalling the scale and ambition behind this cross-city celebration.

Daawat-e-Ramzaan details

In Hyderabad

Venue- King’s Palace Garden, Guddimalkapur

Dates- March 5-19

Timings- Iftar to Sehri

Entry- Free

In Bengaluru

Venue- Gayatri Vihar, Palace Grounds,

Dates- February 27 to March 1

Timings- Iftar to Sehri

Entry- Free