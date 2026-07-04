Bengaluru: Several injured in BMTC bus crash near KR Circle

Bengaluru: Several passengers were injured after two BMTC buses collided near the busy KR Circle junction, a short distance from Vidhana Soudha, on Saturday morning, July 4. The impact of the collision left multiple commuters trapped inside the bus, prompting a rescue operation by emergency personnel.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred during the morning rush hour when traffic was heavy at the KR Circle signal. A BMTC Vayu Vajra bus had stopped at the traffic signal when another BMTC ordinary service bus, reportedly travelling at high speed, rammed into it from behind.

"ಸಂಚಾರ ಸಲಹೆ"

ಮಹಾರಾಣಿ ಕಾಲೇಜು ಅಪ್ಪರ್ ರ‍್ಯಾಂಪ್ ಬಳಿ ಅಪಘಾತ ಸಂಭವಿಸಿರುವುದರಿಂದ ಕೆ.ಆರ್ ವೃತ್ತದ ಕಡೆಗೆ ನಿಧಾನಗತಿಯ ಸಂಚಾರವಿರುತ್ತದೆ.

" Traffic advisory”

Due to an accident near Maharani College Upper Ramp, towards K.R Circle is having slow moving traffic. pic.twitter.com/ZMvgi6okt8 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) July 4, 2026

Force of collision crushes BMTC bus’ front portion

The force of the collision completely crushed the front portion of the ordinary BMTC bus. The driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. A woman passenger also suffered grievous injuries after her leg became trapped in the mangled bus structure. Rescue teams had to cut through twisted metal rods to safely extricate her before she was shifted to the hospital.

As the buses were carrying office-goers and other commuters during peak hours, several passengers were on board at the time of the accident. Many, particularly those seated in the front rows, suffered injuries to the head, hands and legs due to the severe impact. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of injured passengers.

The accident caused significant disruption to traffic around KR Circle, one of Bengaluru’s busiest intersections. Long queues of vehicles were seen on adjoining roads as the damaged buses blocked traffic movement.

Traffic police personnel rushed to the spot, cleared the damaged vehicles and restored vehicular movement after several hours. Bengaluru Traffic Police also issued an advisory urging motorists to avoid the Kr Circle stretch and use alternate routes until congestion eased.

Case registered

A case has been registered, and police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that the speeding bus failed to stop in time before crashing into the stationary Vayu Vajra bus.

Officials are also examining whether driver negligence, mechanical failure or other factors contributed to the collision. Further details are awaited.