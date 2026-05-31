Bengaluru shocked as men brandish machete in public, sparks safety concerns

Bengaluru: Concerns over law and order in Bengaluru have resurfaced after a group of youths allegedly indulged in open hooliganism and brandished a deadly weapon at a busy junction near Davis Road on Saturday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread concern among residents.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7.30 am near the Gausia Tea Hotel at Lucky Junction, close to St Alphonsus School. According to locals, eight men arrived on two scooters, allegedly violating traffic rules by riding without helmets and carrying four persons on each vehicle.

Witnesses said a minor argument escalated into a heated confrontation between members of the group. One of them allegedly pulled out a long machete and waved it in a threatening manner in full public view, creating panic among bystanders.

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A concerned citizen shared this video and stated that the incident occurred on Davis Road at around 7:30 AM on Saturday, near the junction of St. Alphonsus School, opposite Ghousia Tea Hotel.… pic.twitter.com/5eNxSFUTdF — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 31, 2026

The incident occurred in a busy area surrounded by a school, tea stalls and other commercial establishments. Parents accompanying children to school, pedestrians and commuters were reportedly left frightened by the display of violence.

Residents of the locality have alleged that incidents involving rowdy elements and drug-abusing youths have been increasing in the area in recent months. They expressed concern that such brazen acts are taking place in broad daylight despite the presence of surveillance infrastructure.

The entire incident is believed to have been captured on multiple CCTV cameras installed by Bengaluru City Police as well as private establishments in the vicinity.

Many social media users have tagged senior police officials and demanded strict action, arguing that public display of weapons and intimidation cannot be treated as a minor altercation.

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As of now, no official statement has been issued regarding arrests or the registration of a case.

The incident has once again raised questions about public safety and the growing audacity of anti-social elements in parts of Bengaluru, with residents calling for increased police patrolling and stricter enforcement of law and order.