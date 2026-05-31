Beef served as mutton? 2 Bengaluru restaurant owners held after police probe

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested two restaurant owners for reportedly serving beef to customers while claiming it was mutton. The incident came to light following multiple customers’ allegations that they were being misled about the meat being served at a restaurant in the city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jiju Alexander of Byrathi village and Shibu KB of Tippanna Layout. Both are natives of Kerala and were residing in a rented house in Byrathi. Police said the duo owns the Icyri Hub Kayaloram Restaurant located in Bommanahalli.

According to police officials, several customers had approached authorities alleging that the restaurant was serving beef in dishes marketed and sold as mutton. The restaurant’s menu reportedly did not mention beef anywhere, raising suspicion among diners who claimed the taste and texture of the meat differed from mutton.

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Acting on the complaints, police launched a discreet investigation. A police officer in plain clothes was sent to the restaurant posing as a customer. The officer purchased dishes listed as mutton items and brought samples for examination. Preliminary verification reportedly confirmed that the meat served was beef and not mutton as advertised.

Booked under Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act

Following the findings, police registered a case against the accused under the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020. The two accused were subsequently arrested and produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody. They have since been shifted to a central prison.

Police have also identified another partner in the restaurant business, Abhilash, who is currently absconding. A search operation has been launched to trace and apprehend him.

The incident has triggered concern among consumers over food transparency and restaurant practices. Authorities have urged citizens to report any suspected cases of food misrepresentation or violations of food safety regulations.

The investigation is continuing, and officials are expected to examine additional evidence, including procurement records and food samples, to determine the full extent of the alleged malpractice.