Man calls police over bag of meat, CCTV reveals he placed it himself

Meerut: A Hindu man deliberately placed a bag of meat outside his house in Uttar Pradesh‘s Meerut on Friday, May 29, and called the police to file a false report.

Puneet, son of Sensor Pal, briefly triggered communal tension in Mavimira village on Friday after he called 112 to report that a bag full of meat was found outside his house.

As news spread, villagers gathered around the house while police arrived to search the surrounding area. Meanwhile, authorities initiated an investigation based on the complaint.

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Officers at the scene urged local residents to maintain peace as some expressed their displeasure, leading ot a brief commotion. The police later took the bag of meat and buried it in a pit.

During the investigation, CCTV footage revealed that a 12-year-old Mayank was passing through the streets on a bicycle, with a sack containing multiple bags of meat. While taking a turn, one packet of spoiled meat fell, which Puneet picked up from the alleyway and threw it near the main road.

According to the Senior Sub-Inspector of Mavimira, Puneet called the police with false information. However, he was let off with a warning. “Puneet was instructed not to give false information of this kind, ” Meerut police said in a statement.