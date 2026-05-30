Arunachal Pradesh: Shutdown in capital forces Muslims to spend Eid indoors

Itanagar: An indigenous youth group called for a 24-hour shutdown in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital of Itanagar on Friday, May 29, to “prevent illegal immigrants,” a label used to target Bangladeshi-speaking Muslims, from celebrating Eid.

The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) had announced the shutdown from 5 am on May 28 to 5 am on May 29 as part of their protests alleging government inaction against undocumented immigrants and “unauthorised” structures, including mosques and madrasas.

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The 24-hour Bandh forced Muslims to celebrate Eid indoors, with even normal life disrupted in the capital region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun and surrounding urban neighbourhoods.

#WATCH | Itanagar | Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar, witnesses a 24-hour shutdown by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Association to prevent illegal immigrants from celebrating Eid. pic.twitter.com/PAMYrv9keJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

Authorities claim bandh illegal under BNSS

Members of the Muslim community in other parts of the state and the neighbouring Assam were largely restricted from celebrating their festival. Many celebrated without sacrificing cows, after the nationwide campaign demanding its national animal status to honour Hindus’ sentiments.

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Citing Supreme Court rulings, the local authorities said the bandh was illegal under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). They apprehended certain individuals involved in the bandh as a preventive measure.

Statewide, people criticised the shutdown called on a religious day, accusing the organisation of targeting Muslims. However, APIYO president Taro Sonam Liyak denied the allegations. He claimed that the youth organisation had been campaigning against “illegal migrant issue” since 2023 to safeguard the demography of the indigenous community.

“We have been asking the government to identify and deport alleged illegal Bangladeshi migrants. We have also been questioning the legality of mosques and madrasas in certain areas. The government’s inaction compelled us to call the shutdown,” he said.

State Deputy Inspector General of Police Tumme Amo urged people to reject the “bandh culture” and resume daily routines with police protection. The police later assured that no incidents of violence were reported during the shutdown.