Bengaluru shopkeeper plays bhajan during azaan, attacked; 3 held

Bengaluru police have arrested three people for assaulting a shopkeeper for “playing Hindu religious song” on loudspeaker during azaan from a nearby mosque.

The incident, which took place in the city’s Cubbonpete locality on Saturday, March 17, was recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the shop. In the video, a group of people can be seen passing by the shop. They return and start arguing with the shopkeeper Mukesh before they throw punches at each other.

Speaking to a news channel later, Mukesh said he was assaulted as he played Hanuman Chalisa during azaan. Those arrested have been identified as Suleman, Shahanawaz and Rohith.

“I was playing Hanuman bhajan. 4-5 people came and said it is time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife,” Mukesh told the media.

Written complaint filed by Mukesh

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: "I was playing Hanuman bhajan. 4-5 people came and said it is time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife," says the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five… https://t.co/0ONOXqm2Sw pic.twitter.com/QaS7joDqe8 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

Initially, when asked, police said that there was no mention in the written complaint filed by Mukesh that he was assaulted for playing Hanuman Chalisa. Speaking to Siasat.com later, Halasuru Gate police station officer said that Mukesh was assaulted by a group of men as he had started playing Hindi bhajan loudly at the time of azaan from a nearby mosque.

Mukesh, who received injuries during the incident was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

Police have filed a case against Suleman (prime accused), Shahanawaz, Rohith, Dyanish, Taruna and others under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 149 (unlawful assembly).

BJP MP visits shopkeeper

Meanwhile local BJP leaders, including MP Tejasvi Surya visited Mukesh.



After meeting Mukesh, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, “Yesterday evening, Mukesh, was conducting his business. He tells me that every evening, he had a practice of playing devotional songs on his speaker…Yesterday, a few miscreants came to his shop and started an argument with him and demanded him to switch off and stop playing the Hanuman Chalisa. When he refused, he was pulled out and 6-7 miscreants thrashed and attacked.”

The BJP MP went on to say that the local police had refused to file FIR in the case. “Even after submitting a detailed written complaint, the local police did not register an FIR. It was registered only after the intervention local BJP leaders including PC Mohan and me.

After finding that some names in the FIR were those of non-Muslims, BJP MP said, “The locals here are apprehensive that the police have filed a diluted FIR and added names of certain people who may not be involved in the crime. Only 3 people have been attested and apprehended by the police. We have demanded that by tomorrow morning all those accused seen on CCTV must be arrested,” he said.