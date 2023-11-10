Bengaluru: Skin donation in high demand as people seek treatment for wounds

Bengaluru: The city is witnessing a surge in demand for skin donations due to more burn injuries and road accidents. Due to the lack of awareness among the public about skin donation, the Karnataka Skin Bank, the state’s first government skin bank, has only 11 thousand square centimeters of skin in stock currently. This skin can be used for 6 to 15 patients.

During the Diwali season, instances of burn injuries tend to increase, contributing to the higher demand for skin. Hospitals and medical colleges actively contribute to the skin bank to meet the requirements. If the number of skin donors does not increase, there is a possibility of a significant gap between demand and supply in skin donation and transplantation.

Established in 2016, the Skin Bank, located at Victoria Hospital, Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), has been operational in facilitating skin donation from 202 deceased donors until now. During 2020 and 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in skin donations. The skin bank also faced challenges during the second wave, as families of deceased individuals were hesitant to participate in skin donation due to the risk associated with the virus.

Speaking to Siasat.com on Friday, Dr KT Ramesh, chief of the Skin Bank said that skin donation is crucial, especially in cases of severe burns and accidents where individuals suffer more than 50% damage to their skin. “The skin can be donated within 6 to 8 hours of a person’s demise. There is a misconception about skin donation, and awareness is essential,” he added.

The Skin Bank accepts skin from the thigh and back of the deceased, and the donated skin can be preserved for up to 5 years. The procedure is conducted with medical precision, ensuring that the family members are comfortable with the process. The donated skin is primarily utilised for patients with skin cancer or those requiring skin grafts due to non-healing wounds.

Dr. BN Nagaraj, the head of procurement at the Skin Bank, said, “People are willing to donate eyes and other organs, but there is hesitation when it comes to skin donation. We urge the public to come forward and contribute to this noble cause, helping bridge the gap.” Normally 1,000 to 1,500 square centimetres of skin can be taken from a dead body from the back and thighs.

For those willing to contribute or seeking more information, a helpline has been set up: 080 26703633 or 8277576147.

The need for skin donations has risen in Bengaluru, and efforts are underway to increase awareness about the importance of skin donation. The Skin Bank plays a crucial role in providing skin grafts to those in need.