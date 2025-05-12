Hyderabad: If you’ve ever dreamt of living the “La Tomatina” moment from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hyderabad just made it real! On May 11, 2025, the city got drenched in tomato madness as Toma Terra, India’s first-ever Tomatino Festival, kicked off at Experium Eco Park.

A Spanish Festival, Indian Style

Toma Terra was held at Experium Eco Park and brought the famous La Tomatina experience to Telangana. People threw tomatoes, danced to DJ music, played games, and enjoyed food and fun—all in one place.

No Waste, Just Fun

Worried about wasting food? The organizers made sure all leftover tomatoes were turned into organic manure for the park. Their message was clear: Red Today, Green Tomorrow—fun with care for the planet.

Internet Reacts: Fun or Waste?

Videos of the event are going viral on Instagram. Many young people loved the fun and music. But some people on social media asked, “Why waste tomatoes?” The event has got both praise and criticism online.

Special Guests

The event became extra special with Miss World contestants from countries like Spain, Italy, Jamaica, and Sri Lanka joining the fun. They took the stage, clicked photos, and joined in the tomato fight, making the day even more exciting.

Love it or not, Toma Terra brought something new and exciting to Hyderabad. It could become a yearly festival—and who knows, maybe next year, you’ll be in the middle of the tomato fun!

Would you join the tomato fight next time?