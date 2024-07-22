Bengaluru: Software engineer drives auto on weekends to combat loneliness

A 35-year-old Microsoft software engineer drives an auto on weekends to stay away from loneliness. A post by one of his customers has gone viral on social media platforms with some showing sympathy for the engineer while others encouraging his move.
In an X post, Venkatesh Gupta, a techie, wrote, “Met a 35-year-old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Koramangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends.”
The engineer, whose name has not been disclosed, joined the Namma Yaari app and drives an auto on the weekends.
Many have reacted to the video. An X user expressed sadness in the post.
“That’s just plain sad. (If true).”
Another X user said it is a common practice to resort to part-time jobs to combat loneliness. “It can be. I’ve met a couple of Rapido riders in Bengaluru who ride almost daily to explore Bengaluru, meet people, and more importantly combat loneliness,” the X user said.
Another user said, “As the tech industry grows, so does the phenomenon of loneliness among professionals. A hidden truth: sometimes, the most advanced technology can’t replace human interaction.”