Bengaluru: Software engineer drives auto on weekends to combat loneliness

A 35-year-old Microsoft software engineer drives an auto on weekends to stay away from loneliness. A post by one of his customers has gone viral on social media platforms with some showing sympathy for the engineer while others encouraging his move.

In an X post, Venkatesh Gupta, a techie, wrote, “Met a 35-year-old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Koramangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends.”

Met a 35 year old staff software engineer at Microsoft in Kormangala driving Namma Yatri to combat loneliness on weekends pic.twitter.com/yesKDM9v2j — Venkatesh Gupta (@venkyHQ) July 21, 2024

The engineer, whose name has not been disclosed, joined the Namma Yaari app and drives an auto on the weekends.

Many have reacted to the video. An X user expressed sadness in the post.

“That’s just plain sad. (If true).”

That’s just plain sad. (If true). — Ankit Shrivastava (@ankky87) July 22, 2024

Another X user said it is a common practice to resort to part-time jobs to combat loneliness. “It can be. I’ve met a couple of Rapido riders in Bengaluru who ride almost daily to explore Bengaluru, meet people, and more importantly combat loneliness,” the X user said.

It can be. I've met a couple of Rapido riders in Bengaluru who ride almost on a daily basis to explore Bengaluru, meet people and more importantly combat loneliness. — Sanjeev (@worldofsanjeev) July 22, 2024



Another user said, “As the tech industry grows, so does the phenomenon of loneliness among professionals. A hidden truth: sometimes, the most advanced technology can’t replace human interaction.”