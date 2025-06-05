Bengaluru stampede: RCB announces Rs 10L each for kin of deceased

Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co., leading to complete chaos that caused the death of 11 people outside the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 5th June 2025 5:08 pm IST
Stampede near Bengaluru stadium
Bengaluru: Footwears lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following a stampede after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, June 4, 2025. At least 11 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the incident. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters who lost their lives in a stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team’s IPL victory celebrations.

Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co., leading to complete chaos that caused the death of 11 people outside the stadium on Wednesday, June 4.

“The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family,” RCB issued a statement on social media on Thursday.

“As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of Rs 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident,” it added.

More than 50 people were injured in the incident.

A day earlier, the KCSA, on behalf of the RCB, announced Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the victims killed in the stampede.

In a joint statement, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed deep concern and heartfelt condolences over the tragic stampede.

“We want to emphasise that this compensation is not intended to determine or replace the value of human life, but rather to serve as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times,” the statement clarified.

(With inputs from PTI)

