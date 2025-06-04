RCB, KSCA announce Rs 5L aid to Bengaluru stampede victims’ kin

In a joint statement, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed deep concern and heartfelt condolences over the tragic stampede that claimed the life of at least 10 people during the team’s IPL win celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday, June 4.

“We sincerely regret this tragedy and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during this extremely difficult time,” read the statement.

The RCB and KSCA announced Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the victims killed in the stampede. “We want to emphasise that this compensation is not intended to determine or replace the value of human life, but rather to serve as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times,” the statement clarified.

Some RCB fans were reportedly injured, and a few of them fell unconscious, with 11 feared dead in chaos and a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, when they gathered to attend the celebrations of the RCB’s maiden IPL title win after 18 years.

According to reports, a child and a woman are among those feared dead in the Bengaluru stampede.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to the nearby hospital.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes. “As there is a limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and the Metro. The public is requested to cooperate,” it had said.

Karnataka CM orders probe into Bengaluru stampede

Following the chaos, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and the report will be received in 15 days. “People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came,” he said, explaining the chaos that led to the stampede.

He later visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals, inquired about the well-being of those injured in the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.