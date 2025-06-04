Atleast 10 feared dead in Bengaluru stampede amid RCB’s celebrations

According to reports, a child and a woman are among those feared dead in the stampede.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 4th June 2025 7:28 pm IST

Bengaluru: Some RCB fans were reportedly injured and a few of them fell unconscious, with at least ten feared dead in chaos and a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, when they gathered to attend a special felicitation for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title win.

According to reports, a child and a woman are among those feared dead in the Bengaluru stampede.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to the nearby hospital.

However, there was no immediate official confirmation.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes.”As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate,” it had said.

Karnataka govt facilitates RCB team

Meanwhile, Governor Taawarchand Gehlot, chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar felicitated the RCB team on the grand steps in front of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat here.

In a short event, the team was felicitated with a traditional Mysuru peta (opulent formal turban), shawl and garland.

Large number of people had gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha to witness the event.

The team will also be participating in an event organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Academy (KSCA) at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

