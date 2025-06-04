Videos: Traffic disrupted in Hyderabad after RCB IPL 2025 victory

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed significant traffic disruptions late Tuesday night, June 3, as jubilant Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans poured onto city streets following the team’s historic IPL 2025 final victory.

In areas like Kukatpally and Suraram Circle, hundreds of fans—many of them hostel students—rushed out of their accommodations and onto the roads, dancing and waving banners of Virat Kohli and RCB.

The celebrations escalated as fans climbed atop buses and lorries, blocking thoroughfares and bringing traffic to a standstill. Roads in front of the Secretariat were filled with people celebrating the win, along with fireworks lighting up the sky.

At Suraram Circle, the situation intensified with groups removing their T-shirts and dancing atop stationary vehicles, further compounding the gridlock and causing inconvenience to motorists.

Police step in to restore order

The exuberant crowd led to prolonged traffic jams, forcing police to intervene and disperse the revellers.

Officers urged fans to vacate the roads and facilitated the clearing of blocked routes, working to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of both celebrants and commuters. Several videos of these celebrations emerged online.