Bengaluru stampede: RCB moves Karnataka HC seeking to quash criminal case

RCB owner, Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), has contended that it has been falsely implicated in the case.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th June 2025 3:53 pm IST
The image displays a picture of Bengaluru stampede in the background and RCB logo in the foreground
RCB has moved the Karnataka HC seeking quashing of criminal case against it in relation with the Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru: IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) moved the Karnataka High Court on Monday, June 9, seeking to quash criminal case against it in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede incident that claimed 11 young lives.

DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, the event organiser, has also filed a separate petition challenging the FIR against it.

Royal Challengers Sports Limited (RCSL), owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has contended that it has been falsely implicated in the case.

According to the petition, RCSL claimed that it had clearly communicated on social media that only limited passes were available. It also said that even for free passes, pre-registration was mandatory for entry.

It alleged that stadium gates, which were supposed to open at 1.45pm, were actually opened only at 3pm, causing a crowd surge.

According to the event mangement firm, the incident occurred due to failure of crowd management by the police.

The High Court is expected to hear the matter on Monday afternoon.

