‘I have no connection with this’ CM Siddaramaiah rejects blame for Bengaluru stampede

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday, June 8, that his government is not responsible for the stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium during the facilitation ceremony of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL team, which claimed 11 young lives.

Speaking to media on his arrival at Mysuru Airport, he said, “I have no connection with this. When we have not committed any mistake, there is no question of embarrassment. I reiterate that such an incident should not have happened, and it has happened due to dereliction of duty by officials, prima facie.”

CM Siddaramaiah said that he was informed about the tragedy by the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner only later. “I am hurt, the entire government is hurt. The first death that occurred due to the stampede happened at 3:50 pm, but I was informed of it only at 5:45 pm.”

He defended his government, stating tough decisions were taken, including changing the Intelligence inspector general as well as the sacking of his political secretary. “The government has initiated action against all senior police officials involved,” he told the media.

“Chief Secretary informed me that police had given the go ahead and they would hold the event. KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) secretary and treasurer, who organised that event invited me and told me that the Governor will also participate. There was no untoward incident near Vidhan Soudha premises. But I was not invited for the event at Chinnaswamy stadium,” he added.

When asked about allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which blamed the Congress government for “spoiling the image of Bengaluru,” the chief minister retariated to his earlier statement, “Did BJP and JD(S) leaders demand resignation of any when 50 to 60 people died in stampede during Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh? Did they demand PM Modi’s resignation when 100 people died after the bridge he inaugurated collapsed the same day?”

When asked about the proposal to relocate the cricket stadium to the outskirts of Bengaluru, he responded that suitable land would need to be identified and that the suggestion would be given due consideration.