‘Not as large as Maha Kumbh tragedy’: CM downplays Bengaluru stampede deaths

The shocking death of 11 young lives at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after a massive crowd thronged to catch a glimpse of the IPL-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team has still not sunk in when chief minister Siddaramaiah, in a press briefing on Thursday, June 5, downplayed the deaths saying “it is not as large as those lost in Maha Kumbh.”

Footwears lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium a day after the stampede, following a large gathering of fans for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning RCB team in Bengaluru on Wednesday. At least 11 people were killed and over 30 others injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

The chief minister lost his cool while responding to a reporter’s query about the main Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s charges of “gross negligence” by the Congress government. “Such incidents happened in many places (in the past). I am not going to defend it by comparing them and saying that it happened here and there,” Siddaramaiah said.

And then the chief minister said, “50-60 people died at the stampede in Maha Kumbh. I did not criticise it. If Congress criticises, then that is a different matter. Did I or the Karnataka government criticise it?”

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry and given 15 days. People even broke the gates of the stadium. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came to attend the ceremony. No one expected such a crowd,” he said while addressing reporters.

BJP indulging in politics over dead bodies: Deputy CM

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar also accused the BJP of indulging in politics over the people who died in the incident. “Several people have lost their lives due to the tragic stampede during RCB victory celebrations and their families are mourning. But the insensitive BJP is busy doing politics over dead bodies. The tragedy should not have happened but it took place,” he said.

“This is a time to treat the injured and condole the deaths and not do politics over dead bodies,” the Deputy CM said while speaking to reporters at Chief Minister’s home office Krishna.

He visited the Bowring hospital and met the injured victims. “The police had taken necessary steps but crowd surged all of a sudden. A lot of people arrived by Metro as well,” he said. Asked about the criticism by the BJP and the JD-S, he said, “It is the same police who served during their tenure who are serving now.”

BJP demands Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar resignation

The BJP demanded the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM D K Shivakumar, holding the Congress government in the state responsible for the Bengaluru stampede.

Alleging that it was the state “government-manufactured stampede”, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra also asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to break his silence over the tragic incident.

“This is clearly the failure of the state government. The state government will have to own its failure. The chief minister and the deputy chief minister will have to resign for the death of 11 innocent people and those who suffered injuries in the incident,” Patra said.

Taking on the Congress government in Karnataka, Patra also asked, “Where is Rahul Gandhi, who keeps on making fun of India, speaks against India every day, makes fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Army, and says it’s his democratic right?”

