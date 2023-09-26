Bengaluru techie meets Sundar Pichai on streets of San Francisco

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based techie has shared a post on X in which he mentioned encountering Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the streets of San Francisco, while no one prepared him for the moment.

Sid Puri, head of growth for Retool in India, was walking down the street when he ran into the Google CEO and managed to get a photo with him.

“go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street,” Puri wrote on X on Monday.

go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street. pic.twitter.com/BJitwCw0EE — Sid Puri (@PuriSid) September 25, 2023

In the photo, Pichai is dressed casually in blue jeans, a jacket and black sunglasses.

The Google CEO does not appear to have any security around him — although Puri confirmed that he was accompanied by a security guard who took the picture.

The post has gone viral on social media and collected thousands of ‘likes’ and comments.

It has been viewed more than 5 lakh times on X, while flooding the techie with questions about the encounter.

“Wow. He walks without any security??? I am a little happy because he is so simple down to earth, and a little scared for his security at the same time,” a user asked.

“He had a security guard who took the photo,” Puri responded. “Was he using Pixel 8?,” another user asked. “no idea,” Puri replied.

Pichai was appointed as CEO of Google on October 24, 2015, replacing Larry Page, who became the CEO of Alphabet.

On December 3, 2019, Pichai also became the CEO of Alphabet.

He received about $226 million as total compensation in 2022, making him one of the world’s highest-paid corporate leaders.