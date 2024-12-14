Bengaluru techie suicide: Wife, in-laws seek anticipatory bail

Following the death of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, along with three of her relatives filed for anticipatory bail in the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier this week, on December 9, Atul Subhash died by suicide at his residence leaving behind a 24-page suicide note and an 80-minute long video alleging harassment from his wife and in-laws over divorce, alimony and custody of their child. His in-laws had also demanded Rs 3 crore to settle all court cases against him.

Also Read Family of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash demands justice

Atul’s wife Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag and their uncle Sushil Singhania are all accused in the abetment of suicide case filed by Atul’s brother Bikas Kumar.

After the FIR was filed against them, Nikita’s mother and brother fled their home on December 12. When the Bengaluru police investigated, their phones were switched off following which a search operation was launched.

Bengaluru police issued a summons notice to Nikita Singhania on December 13 asking her to appear before the investigating officer at Marathahalli police station within three days. They also collected documents from the Juanpur family court where Nikita had filed a case against Subhash as evidence.

The bail plea filed by Nikita and her relatives will be heard next week.