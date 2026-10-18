Bengaluru techie suspected of killing wife, taking his own life

New Delhi: A Bengaluru-based techie, Mohammed Aslam, and his wife were found dead in their apartment in Gurugram on October 15, with police suspecting that he killed her before dying by suicide.

The incident was reported from M3M Marina Apartments in Sector 68. According to the available information, the police control room received a call at approximately 10.30 am about two people found dead inside a residential flat.

Police personnel reached the apartment complex and conducted an inspection at flat number 103 in the seventh tower. The couple were found dead inside the premises.

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Investigators suspect that Aslam strangled his wife and subsequently hanged himself. The police are investigating the case to establish the circumstances and sequence of events that resulted in the deaths.

The exact cause of death and the suspected manner in which the incident occurred will have to be established through forensic examination and post-mortem reports. Police are also expected to examine evidence from the apartment to determine what happened before the incident came to light.

No confirmed information about a possible motive was immediately available. Investigators have not yet established publicly whether any dispute or other circumstances preceded the deaths.

The deaths have prompted an investigation by Gurugram police, who are working to piece together the events leading up to the discovery of the bodies. Further details are expected after the examination of evidence and completion of the preliminary inquiry.

The suspected murder-suicide angle remains under investigation, and the final findings will depend on the evidence collected by the police.