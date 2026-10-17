Death penalty for Mysuru man convicted of raping, killing child

Mysuru: A Mysuru special court has sentenced 32-year-old Karthik to death for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl during Dussehra last year. Judge Anil P Vaghade of the Fast Track Special Court-1 pronounced the sentence after the court found him guilty of the crime.

The case relates to the murder of a girl who had travelled to Mysuru from Kalaburagi with her family to sell balloons during the Dussehra festivities. The family was staying in a tent near the exhibition grounds when the incident occurred on October 9, 2025.

According to the prosecution, the child was sleeping with her family when the accused allegedly abducted her. He then sexually assaulted and murdered her before abandoning the body and escaping.

Incident during Dussehra when vendors come down to Mysuru

The brutal crime triggered widespread anger and grief across the state. The incident was particularly disturbing as it took place during Dussehra, when Mysuru receives a large number of visitors and temporary vendors who arrive to earn money during the festival.

Following the discovery of the crime, the Nazarbad Police registered a case and began an investigation. Police arrested Karthik within 24 hours, according to the case details. Investigators subsequently gathered evidence and filed a chargesheet before the court.

Karthik is a resident of Siddalingapura, located on the outskirts of Mysuru. He was reportedly working as a bus cleaner on the Mysuru-Kollegal route.

During the trial, the prosecution relied on scientific and forensic evidence to establish the accused’s involvement. The court considered the postmortem examination report prepared by the forensic department at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, DNA test results and reports from the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru.

The court assessed the evidence presented during the proceedings before arriving at its decision. Finding Karthik guilty, the FTSC-1 court imposed the death sentence. Government prosecutor Jayanti appeared on behalf of the state and presented the prosecution’s arguments.

The judgment has brought the case, which had remained in the public eye since the festival last year, to a significant stage. The crime had raised serious concerns about the safety of children accompanying families who travel to major events to earn a livelihood.

Many small traders and their families come to Mysuru during Dasara to sell balloons, toys and other goods. Some stay in temporary shelters near exhibition grounds and other crowded areas. The case has drawn attention to the risks faced by children in such circumstances and the importance of ensuring their protection.

Ex-Mysuru MP welcomes death penalty

Former Mysuru MP Pratap Simha welcomed the court’s decision. He said the incident had caused immense pain and had left the city deeply distressed. He praised the police for their response and congratulated Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Inspector Mahadevaswamy for their work in the case.

Simha also expressed gratitude to the judge on behalf of Mysuru residents, saying the verdict had delivered justice to the victim and her family.