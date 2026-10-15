Mysuru child rape: Court finds balloon seller’s killer guilty

Mysuru: In a significant development in the rape and murder case of a nine-year-old girl who had come to Mysuru to sell balloons during Dussehra, a fast-track court has convicted the accused, 32-year-old Karthik. The court will pronounce the sentence on Friday, October 16.

Judge Anil P Waghade of the Fast Track Special Court-1 delivered the verdict after the prosecution presented its case against the accused. The incident, which occurred during last year’s Dussehra celebrations, had sparked widespread anger and demands for justice across Karnataka.

The girl had travelled to Mysuru with her family, who had come to the city to sell balloons and toys during the festival. The family had established a temporary shelter near Dodda Kere Maidan, opposite Mysuru Palace, where several itinerant vendors had gathered for business.

According to the prosecution’s case, the child was taken away from her family in the early hours of October 9 last year. She was allegedly raped and murdered, leaving her family devastated and prompting an intensive police investigation.

Accused arrested in within 24 hours

Nazarbad Police registered a case and arrested Karthik within 24 hours of the incident. Investigators reportedly relied on closed circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify and trace the accused.

Karthik, a resident of Siddalingapura, was employed as a bus cleaner on the Mysuru-Kollegal route. His arrest had followed an extensive search after the crime came to light.

Government prosecutor Jayanthi argued the case on behalf of the state. Following the trial, the court held Karthik guilty and scheduled a separate hearing to determine the punishment.

The conviction has brought a major development in a case that deeply disturbed the public. The fact that the verdict has come during the Dussehra season, when the crime took place in 2025, has added significance to the proceedings.

The quantum of punishment will be announced by the court after considering the relevant legal aspects.