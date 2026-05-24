Bengaluru techie takes grandmother to Microsoft Office, netizens react

A software engineer working as a manager at Microsoft in Bengaluru recently took his 81-year-old grandmother to his office for the first time recently and said the moment was “bigger than any promotion”.

The manager, Vyanktesh Bajaj took to Linkd In and shared his journey from a small town in Maharashtra.

Bajaj said he was brought up in Mangrulpir, a remote town in Maharashtra where people had very little exposure to the corporate world. He recalled that as a child, he used to see large glass office buildings on television and dream of one day working in such a place.

Grandmother visits the office

After a year of joining Microsoft, Bajaj took his grandmother to the office, which he said was her first visit to a large corporate office. She looked around the office with amazement and curiosity, witnessing scale of operations, technology and the collaborative work culture.

Bajaj shared how his grandmother quizzed him about the scale of operations. He also shared that his grandmother had a positive approach to life despite never receiving formal education. The techie felt emotional when his grandmother told him he was doing a meaningful job.

Social media reacts

Bajaj’s post garnered attention quickly as most people appreciated his grandmother and lauded the manager for taking her to the office.

One user said, “This is awesome dude…i must tell people that he comes from a rural place ,the district is second most backward in maharashtra” Second user said, “Bringing one’s parents is normal; however, bringing your grandparents is very Special. Great Vyanktesh for remembering your roots.”

“Am glad to see this and hats off to you for taking her to your work place! I can imagine the joy it would have brought to her God bless.” said a third .