Bengaluru techie turns helmet into AI tool for traffic police

A software engineer from Bengaluru has gone viral for turning his helmet into an Artificial Intelligence tool which could help traffic police to flag violations. The innovations are being praised as “peak Bengaluru innovation” on social media.

Some social media users urged the techie to make such helmets available across India. The engineer, Pankaj Tanvar, took to X and said that he came up with the innovation as he was tired of people violating traffic rules.

“I was tired of stupid people on the road, so I hacked my helmet into a traffic police device,” Tanvar wrote.

How the device works

Elaborating on how the device works, Tanvar said that while he rides his vehicle, an AI agent runs in real time, helping identify the riders and vehicles which flout the rules.

“While I ride, AI agent runs in near real time, flags violations, and provides proof with location and no plate goes straight to police. Bengaluru people, so now ride safe or regret it.”

The techie also shared an example of the tech working in real life, where a man driving a scooter without a helmet was instantly reported.

The post has garnered over 1.5 lakh views so far; reacting to the post, most social media users thought the device is a fantastic innovation.

Social media reaction

Reacting to the innovation one social media user said, “Now this is truly revolutionary. 1000 people using this in bangalore with sending 100k emails per day”. “You would have done such a great job with the gestapo. But I also hate stupid people on the road. Got me mixed feelings,” said a second. A third user said, “Great use of AI”; “ai traffic snitch was not on my bingo card for 2026 but here we go,” a fourth said.