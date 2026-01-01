Presumed dead, elderly UP man resurfaces to collect documents for SIR

With no contact for decades, his four daughters and the family assumed that he was no longer alive.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st January 2026 2:42 pm IST
UP man resurfaces after being 'dead' for three decades, came back for documents needed for SIR in West Bengal
Sharif Ahmad (79), had gone ‘missing’ since 1997 when he moved to West Bengal following his second marriage after the death of his first wife.

Muzaffarnagar: After nearly three decades of silence, a septuagenarian man long presumed dead by his family returned to his hometown, Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar district to collect documents for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal, where he is settled for the past many years.

Sharif Ahmad (79), who had gone ‘missing’ since 1997 when he moved to West Bengal following his second marriage after the death of his first wife, arrived in his hometown on December 29 to collect documents for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, his nephew Waseem Ahmad told PTI.

“We tried to trace him over the years, even travelled to West Bengal and followed up the address provided by his second wife, but all attempts failed,” Waseem said.

“With no contact for decades, his four daughters and the family assumed that he was no longer alive,” he added.

Sharif said he returned to his hometown to collect documents related to the SIR exercise in Bengal, which compelled him to re-establish contact with his native place.

During his visit, he found that many of his close family members, including his father and brother, had passed away.

The emotional reunion brought joy to the family, Waseem said.

“Seeing him after so many years was a deeply moving experience for all of us,” he said.

After the brief visit, Sharif returned to West Bengal’s Medinipur district, where he lives with his family, to complete the SIR formalities.

