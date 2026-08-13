Bengaluru to introduce parking charges under new GBA policy

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed a new parking policy aimed at ending free roadside parking and bringing a structured, paid parking system across the city. A draft notification issued on Wednesday, August 12, proposes classifying roads into three categories and fixing parking charges accordingly.

Under the proposed system, motorists will have access to three parking options — on-street parking, off-street parking and monthly parking passes. The charges will vary depending on the category of road and type of vehicle.

Roads will be classified as A, B and C categories. On-street parking on A-category roads will cost Rs 40 per hour for two-wheelers and Rs 80 for light motor vehicles.

On B-category roads, the charges will be Rs 30 and Rs 60, respectively.

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For C-category roads, two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20, while light vehicles will pay between Rs 40 and Rs 60.

Off-street parking will be cheaper

On A-category roads, two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 per hour and light vehicles Rs 40.

The corresponding charges for B-category roads will be Rs 15 and Rs 30, while C-category parking will cost Rs 10 and Rs 20 respectively.

The draft also proposes monthly off-street passes. For A-category areas, the proposed rates are Rs 2,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 4,000 for light vehicles.

For B-category areas, the rates will be Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000, while C-category passes will cost Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.

Parking will be prohibited near Metro stations and major bus stops, on arterial roads, within 50 metres of traffic signals and within 25 metres of junctions on sub-arterial roads.

Selected locations to permit overnight parking

Selected locations may permit overnight parking between 8 pm and 8 am. Bicycle parking and designated auto stands will remain exempt from charges.

The policy also proposes making property owners responsible for parking arrangements for tenants. Owners who offer vacant plots for public parking may receive property-tax incentives.