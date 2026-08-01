Karnataka cracks down on traffic violations by police personnel

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have directed all officers and personnel to strictly comply with traffic regulations after repeated complaints from the public over police personnel themselves violating road safety rules while enforcing the law.

Traffic and Road Safety Wing Deputy Inspector General of Police Prabhushankar issued a statewide circular on Saturday, August 1, instructing all police units to ensure strict adherence to traffic norms by officers and staff, both on and off duty, while driving official or private vehicles.

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The circular notes that police personnel are responsible for enforcing traffic laws, maintaining road discipline and taking action against violators. However, several instances have surfaced where police officers were found riding without helmets, using mobile phones while driving, triple-riding on two-wheelers, parking vehicles in no-parking zones, driving on the wrong side of one-way roads and failing to wear seat belts while driving cars.

Such violations have triggered widespread criticism from the public, with several videos of police personnel flouting traffic rules circulating on social media and being highlighted by news outlets. The department has acknowledged that these incidents undermine the credibility of the police force and weaken public trust in law enforcement.

Taking serious note of the issue, the Traffic and Road Safety Wing has directed all police units across the state to sensitise officers and staff about their responsibility to set an example by following the law.

The circular also instructs senior officers to ensure strict compliance with traffic regulations and initiate appropriate action wherever violations are noticed. The department hopes the move will strengthen road safety awareness and reinforce the message that traffic laws apply equally to everyone, including police personnel.